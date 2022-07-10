Ferguson set to complete Bologna move

Aberdeen have accepted a bid from Bologna for midfielder Lewis Ferguson, manager Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

The Scotland international will fly to Italy to this week to complete a medical with the Serie A side, who are reported to have bid around £3m., external

Goodwin told BBC Scotland: "[Bologna] They have made a bid and I'm led to believe that bid has been accepted and Lewis will travel at Italy at some point in the early part of the week to do his medical.

"Fergie's been a fantastic player for Aberdeen in the four years he's been here. He's earned the right to go and explore other options. I think it's a brave move for him and I take my hat off to him.

"I think there's a lot of young lads out there that maybe don't have the courage at a young age to make that step to a different country and culture. Fergie quite fancies that challenge and everyone at Aberdeen wishes him all the best and many successful years out there."