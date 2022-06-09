Transfer news: Nunez unsure of United move

Benfica's Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, 22, is hesitant to join Manchester United because they are not in the Champions League next season. (Mirror), external

United have made an initial offer of 60m euros (£51m) - plus 20m euros (£17m) in add-ons - for Barcelona's 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been contacted by manager Erik ten Hag. (Marca - in Spanish), external

Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in Leicester's 21-year-old France defender Wesley Fofana. (RMC Sport - in French), external

Meanwhile, the club have rejected Tottenham's attempt to sign England attacker Marcus Rashford. (Times - subscription required), external

And PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has set his heart on a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle monitoring the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Sky Sports), external

