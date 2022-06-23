Goodwin keen to land Scales permanently

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is still hopeful Liam Scales' loan move from Celtic can be changed to a more permanent transfer later in the season.

He said: "It is something we discussed with Celtic in the build up to try and do the loan, but obviously Celtic clearly value Liam as well and see this as good move for him.

"We would all love to be signing players permanently all of the time, but the loan market is a good market if you get the right ones.

‘We will continue to have those discussions with Celtic going forward and if Liam has the kind of success we expect him to have here this season for Aberdeen then hopefully he will enjoy it that much that he will want to stay as well.

"I would love to sign Liam Scales on a long term contract but he is very much Celtic’s player and we will just enjoy him for the time that we have him, but those discussions will hopefully come back up again in the middle part of the season."