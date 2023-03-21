Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves were dragged right back into a relegation battle as Leeds United gained three vital points at Molineux. Wolves created a host of chances but failed to put the ball in the back of the net - the story of the past 18 months.

Wolves may feel that they were wronged by referee Michael Sailsbury and VAR, but I am fed up of hearing the same excuses week in, week out.

Yes, the standard of refereeing in the Premier League is well below par - but it’s the same for every team.

It does feel like Wolves aren’t getting the rub of the green more than other clubs, but the focus should be on winning games first and worrying about contentious decisions later.

For what it is worth, I don’t feel Wolves should have been awarded a penalty, Craig Dawson could have been sent off and Jonny was rightly dismissed. I think the only decision Wolves can feel aggrieved by is the Matheus Nunes sending off, which should be overturned.

Some fans have questioned the fight of some of the players, but I don’t think that is warranted because the team showed plenty of it.

It was individual errors and a lack of decisiveness in the final third and penalty area that cost Julen Lopetegui's side.