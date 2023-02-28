Former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant believes the club's training sessions are more competitive than the majority of matches they play in Scottish football.

Ange Postecoglou's side, who have suffered one domestic defeat all season, beat Glasgow rivals Rangers 2-1 at Hampden on Sunday to retain the Viaplay Cup.

Celtic have a nine-point Premiership lead over Rangers and visit Hearts next month in the Scottish Cup last eight as they eye the treble.

"Celtic’s training is more competitive than most games they play - that’s not being disrespectful, that’s fact, and that’s the way it should be", Grant told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"When you’re at Celtic you have to win every game in every competition, and it’s difficult.

"They’re training properly, doing their business properly - you can see that within the way they play. The enjoyment for these boys is matchday - the hard work is every other day. The manager has built that.

“The biggest strength Celtic have is their squad. Their bench players always have an impact. They’ve got that fantastic winning habit, and deservedly won the game.”