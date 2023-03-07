Can Livi get their mojo back at home?

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

Last time Hibs visited we swatted them aside 2-1. This time we went down 1-4. It's an odd one to process, as it wasn’t a pasting as the score line suggests. There wasn't much between the teams for large periods, but Hibs were worthy winners.

Let’s start with the positives. What a goal by big Joel Nouble and it's good to have Morgan Boyes back.

I thought Hibs were very aggressive in their challenges throughout. Losing two players to injury from robust tackles is a big concern with a game against Dundee United coming up.

We went behind to some defending errors but the red card turned the game in their favour big time. I can see why the ref gave it, but it was still harsh.

We asked a few questions when we went down to nine men but were done on the break.

It was one of those days, although we seem to be having a few of them recently. We have two games at home coming up so have the perfect opportunity to get our mojo back and some points on the board.