Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Leeds have stuttered a little bit so far this season, but I think that's all it is. I don't see them struggling, put it that way.

There are still lots of positives about the way Marcelo Bielsa's side play, but they are still easy to get at which is something I thought they would change.

That hasn't happened, which is why I am going with Liverpool. The Reds will get plenty of opportunities in front of goal.

Justin's prediction: This should be a good, open game but Liverpool should win it. 0-2

Find out how Lawro and Justin think the rest of this week's fixtures will go