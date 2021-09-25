Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa - Smith reaction

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says his players deserved their first win at Manchester United for 12 years.

A powerful header by Kortney Hause two minutes from the end of normal time earned Villa the points in a dramatic finale which saw Bruno Fernandes miss the chance to equalise from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time.

"I thought we deserved the win today. We were aggressive and brave and you have to be coming here," added Smith.

" I thought it was a very harsh penalty. I'm not sure where is is supposed to put his arms when it flashes across. For me, justice was done when he missed it.

"We caused them problems from set pieces all game but the biggest thing for me is the bravery we showed coming here and going toe-to-toe with them."