Wednesday marks the 40-year anniversary of the death of a man who built the foundations for one of the most successful dynasties in English football - legendary Liverpool boss Bill Shankly.

The Scot steered the Reds to three league titles, two FA Cups and a Uefa Cup in his 15 years in charge between 1959 and 1974, having taken over when Liverpool were a second-tier outfit.

Under Shankly's guidance, Liverpool became a force at home and on the continent, setting the platform for them to win many more titles - at home and abroad - during the remainder of the 1970s and the 1980s under successors Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Kenny Dalglish.

He was responsible for much of the Liverpool Football Club we know today - emphasising the role of the Kop in backing the team and changing to an all-red home strip, while the anthem You'll Never Walk Alone was adopted during his tenure.

Shankly retired after leading Liverpool to the 1974 FA Cup and died after two heart attacks in quick succession just seven years later, aged 68, with his ashes scattered on the Anfield pitch after his cremation.

His legacy lives on at the club via the cast-iron Shankly Gates that were erected outside Anfield in 1982 and a 7ft bronze statue built 15 years later.

Shankly was also immortalised by his most famed phrase: "Some people think football is a matter of life and death - I assure you, it's much more important than that."

