Tricksters, mavericks, risk takers, brilliant ball control, ridiculous skills - what makes someone a baller? According to Micah Richards, it's "all about the sauce".

The subject of Premier League ballers was discussed by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Richards in the latest Match of The Day: Top 10 podcast.

Ranked third by Richards and fifth by Shearer is Paul Gascoigne, who enjoyed hugely successful periods at Newcastle and Tottenham and played for Middlesbrough and Everton once the Premier League started in 1992.

Shearer: "He took risks, on and off the pitch. Raw, natural talent - he didn't have to work at it, he could do everything with a football."

Lineker: "Except give it to you! The only time he'd give you the ball is when he knew you had no choice but to give it him straight back. He'd beat four men and then lose it to the fifth, but then he'd do something special that would win you the game."

Find out who else made the cut?

And listen to how they reached their final list in Match of the Day: Top 10 on BBC Sounds