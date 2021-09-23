Antonio fit for Leeds - Pearce

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Despite being suspended for the weekend defeat by Manchester United, West Ham striker Michail Antonio was not involved in last night's EFL Cup win at Old Trafford.

It was West Ham's first away win against Manchester United since the famous Carlos Tevez goal that kept them up in 2007.

I asked Hammers assistant boss Stuart Pearce if Antonio would be available for Saturday's trip to Leeds.

The reply was typically blunt.

"He was available tonight. We just chose not to pick him," said Pearce.