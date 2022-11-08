A L﻿eeds United fan whose tweet went viral after the dramatic 4-3 win over Bournemouth says the game was one he will never forget.

Jordan Firth's photo, which was shared by midfielder Tyler Adams, showed his watch warning him that the noise inside Elland Road could result in temporary hearing loss.

He told BBC Radio Leeds' West Yorkshire Sport Daily show: "My watch got so panicked at the sheer volume inside Elland Road that it decided to warn me for my own health.

"It was quite a draining game. When the third goal went in it just seemed too easy for Bournemouth - you were just stood folding your arms [and thinking]: 'What is going on?'

"We had a momentum shift that Elland Road does best... and the heads didn’t drop within the crowd too much.

"[We thought] instead of chanting our frustrations at Jesse Marsch let’s just cheer them on, and you could feel something happening.

"When the fourth goal went in, from what I can remember, it was limbs, hugging strangers and stuff like that. I do still have a bit of ringing in my ears and a sore throat, but it’s the sort of game you will remember for a long time."