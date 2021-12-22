Calvert-Lewin hopeful of Boxing Day return

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hopes to return from his injury in Everton's Premier League game against Burnley on 26 December.

Calvert-Lewin hasn't featured for the Toffees since August, after suffering a setback in his recovery from a quad injury.

Speaking to a young fan in a surprise call as part of Everton's True Blue Crimbo campaign, Calvert-Lewin said: "Hopefully I'm training with the team next week and hopefully playing Boxing Day. First game back - I can't wait.

"I've never really suffered from muscles injuries. I did a little bit as a kid, but it's the first time my body has let me down, so it's been difficult.

"Football is my purpose. To get so close to coming back and re-injury, that's what's been difficult this time around."