Cristian Romero remains out with a hamstring injury while Ryan Sessegnon has a minor problem following Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Eric Dier, who Antonio Conte has praised for his performances this season so far in the middle of a back three, is expected to start.

Conte confirmed all his squad have now tested negative following a Covid outbreak at the club.

West Ham boss David Moyes said his side have "one or two with the virus" but "mostly we're good and long may that continue".

