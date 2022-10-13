Griffiths trains with Livi, but Martindale 'can't afford striker'

David Martindale aims to help Leigh Griffiths to get fit to find a new club – but insists it won’t be Livingston as he can’t afford the former Celtic striker.

The 32-year-old, who has 22 Scotland caps, is back training with Martindale’s side after a short spell in Australia.

"I am trying to help him out,” said Martindale. “I had him in before he went to Australia.

"Everybody knows my history and Leigh's history is nowhere near mine but he needs a chance and I am here to help him.

"I want to try to get him fit. Leigh Griffiths is a fantastic footballer and has a fantastic football brain.

"I am using his expertise and knowledge and (he) has been brilliant with our strikers.

"I don't have a budget to bring someone like Leigh Griffiths to Livingston.”