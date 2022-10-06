Livingston manager David Martindale is relishing the positive atmosphere he expects to result from the club gifting more than 4,000 tickets to schools as well as youth and community groups for the game against Ross County.

Livi have even handed 50 tickets to their opponents to allow them to bring more young supporters to Saturday’s Premiership game at Tony Macaroni Arena.

Martindale said: “It’s fantastic because my wife Martha and myself stayed a large part of our lives in Livingston, and we are getting messages from people we went to high school with, telling you their sons and daughters have come home with tickets for the Livingston game and they are buzzing.

"To hear from people you grew up with is brilliant. We had 2,000 here the last time we did it against Ross County, numbers were limited because of Omicron, but the atmosphere in the stadium was very positive. We managed to score a late equaliser.

“The atmosphere and the positivity these fans bring is probably different from your veteran season-ticket holders. This is a one-off for them and they are all coming with that positivity. The atmosphere generated is fantastic.

“It’s not as easy as giving away 4,000 tickets. It’s imperative that the tickets are getting used. Our match-day operational costs increase significantly, we need more stewards, medical cover and cleaning.

“So there is a cost to the club but we are more than happy to do that if we can give fans in West Lothian Premiership football.”