Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey will be sidelined until after the World Cup after damaging ankle ligaments in training last week.

A hamstring injury is also likely to keep captain Pontus Jansson out until the Premier League resumes on 26 December.

Christian Norgaard and Thomas Strakosha remain unavailable.

Chelsea have no new injury concerns, with Thiago Silva fit despite complaining of hamstring tightness after the win at Aston Villa.

Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante and Reece James are all long-term absentees.

Predict the Brentford team here

Who do you think will start for Chelsea?