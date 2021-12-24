Team news: Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Tottenham have no fresh injury or Covid-19 concerns for the Boxing Day visit of Crystal Palace.

Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon both remain sidelined with hamstring problems.

Patrick Vieira is hopeful Crystal Palace will be able to play Sunday’s fixture at Tottenham, but revealed they have experienced “a couple of cases” of coronavirus at the club.

Palace were already without James McArthur (hamstring) and Nathan Ferguson, who is working his way back from a long-term injury, for the trip to Spurs.

