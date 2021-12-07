RB Leipzig 2-1 Man City - Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said Kyle Walker needs to learn from his "unnecessary" dismissal in the Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig.

The defender was shown a straight red card as City, who had already qualified for the last-16 as Group A winners, lost 2-1 in Germany.

Walker, who fouled Andre Silva, faces a suspension when City resume their European campaign in February.

"It's a red card, definitely," said Guardiola.

"The red card hurts us, especially for the round of 16.

"Kyle Walker is an important player for us and is unnecessary to lose him like this. I hope he learns from this."