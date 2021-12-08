Manchester City put in a "surprising" performance in their loss at RB Leipzig, but former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes they are still favourites to win the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola named a strong team for the trip to Germany despite City having already qualified for the knockout stages, but they were beaten 2-1 on a night when defender Kyle Walker was also sent off.

"The game was a real surprise considering the strength of the team," Nevin said on the Football Daily podcast. "Some of their defending was really average and Pep will be really concerned that they didn't dominate possession like the usually do.

"Walker's sending off was a moment of mad stupidity - he would have known that it made no sense whatsoever as he was walking off.

"This game has taken nothing away from them for me though. I still have them as my favourites.

"The style of the team is fantastic and they can live with anybody."

