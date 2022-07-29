By Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

The announcement at 17:23 on Friday tea time will have done little to upset the weary Motherwell support somberly making their way back across the Irish Sea.

Graham Alexander's tenure at Motherwell has been one fans have struggled to connect with. Part of this was due to Covid-19, with restrictions meaning supporters had to wait over six months to actually see one of his teams in the flesh. Once the pair were united a year ago, a string of positive results were enough to convince the Motherwell board to extend the former Scotland defender's deal as those in the stands dared to look out their foreign phrasebooks.

But despite a buoyant end to 2021, the discontent among supporters has been bubbling for some time. Many pinpoint Tony Watt's departure for Dundee United at Christmas as being the catalyst for their poor form, while the loss of cheap goals also didn't help.

Despite that, Alexander was convinced he could turn the tide and go into a European season and build on what was an impressive league placing, even if the football wasn't pretty at times. Then came Sligo Rovers.

Parting company with your manager is never easy, and to do so at this stage of the season especially. But there was a feeling in Ireland on Thursday that there was no way back.

The fans have got their wish, but what matters is what now happens next...