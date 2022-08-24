Colak and Tillman key in big Rangers away day

Mark Hateley has lamented the passing of the away goals rule in European competition but is thankful that its demise could work in Rangers' favour in Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side travel to Netherlands for their Champions League play-off decider with the scores level at 2-2 after last week's first leg at Ibrox - a scoreline that would have previously handed hosts PSV a distinct advantage.

"The away goal rule when we played was massive," former Rangers striker Hateley told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland.

"It is almost a level playing field now. There is no advantage now when you are away to go and score goals.

"That takes away from the game. When you go away in Europe, away goals should be of benefit for everyone watching the game because it makes for a more exciting game."

Without away goals being a factor, Hateley believes both sides will approach the second leg much as they did the first in terms of tactics and personnel.

"It's a big, big game," he said. "It is going to be an exciting game and we've seen the performances last year from Rangers going all the way to the Europa League final - away performances being key to that journey - and Rangers fans and Gio will be expecting one of those performances tonight."

Rangers will be without Alfredo Morelos, the striker so often a talisman in European ties being left behind because of his fitness and attitude.

However, Hateley thinks current first choice Antonio Colak and on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman will be key for the visitors.

"Malik was rested at the weekend and he's been a big player and scored some big goals over the last couple of weeks, so him coming into the side will benefit them," he added.

"They have the players, they have the ability to keep clean sheets and they have Colak, who is bang in form at the moment and scoring goals."