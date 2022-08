Dundee United struggled to get Steven Fletcher into the game in their 1-0 defeat by Livingston.

Second-half substitute Mathew Cudjoe made an impact in the second half and both he and Tony Watt threatened a leveller.

United will hope the performance is not a harbinger of what is to come in the Netherlands on Thursday, where they will attempt to protect a 1-0 lead over AZ in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.