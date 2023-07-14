Rob Edwards believes Luton Town's newest recruit Taith Chong will "thrive" with the Hatters.

Former Manchester United attacking midfielder Chong is the Hatters' third summer signing and boss Edwards said he is a player he has long admired.

"Tahith is someone that I, and the football club, have known for a very long time," said Edwards.

"I first crossed paths with him when I was at Wolves a few years ago and he was in Manchester United Under-23s.

"I’ve liked him from then, and he was a bit more of a winger at the time. Looking at him in a lot more detail at Birmingham this year, he’s been able to play inside as a midfield player as well.

"Not only is he good technically, but athletically he’s shown another side to his game this year in the Championship - that his out-of-possession work was diligent, hard-working and reliable.

"He gives us some real quality as well and, with the ball, an end product. He’s at a good age and he’s going to keep improving. I think he’s coming into a good environment that’s going to help him do that, give him a platform that will help him take risks and be brave.

"He’ll make mistakes, but I think he’ll thrive in our environment and we are excited to get him in the building."