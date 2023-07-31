Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The key, I think, will be the wide players and the central defenders.

It looks to me as though the clear plan is for Jurrien Timber to operate as an inverted full-back. That does two things.

First, it releases someone from midfield to push further forward - I am guessing this will be Martin Odegaard.

Secondly, it creates jeopardy for the defence in transition. William Saliba needs to be alert to this and Gabriel must cover Saliba. It also fills the middle of the pitch, so the wide players need to create passing angles.

In theory, given the players they have, this is a very exciting development for Arsenal.

But it requires a lot of work, which I am sure Mikel Arteta has been pushing his squad on during pre-season.