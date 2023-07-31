Thomas Frank is holding out for £40m for David Raya after the Brentford keeper was linked with a move to Arsenal.

With just one year left on his contract, 27-year-old Raya's future at the Bees has been in doubt all summer, prompting Frank to move for Dutch keeper Mark Flekken.

However, as yet no-one has met Brentford's asking price, a sum Frank believes is realistic.

"Like everything, it is a negotiation," he said. "I would love to get £40m as that is what he is worth.

"He was one of the four best keepers in the Premier League last season, so what is the price?

"The keeper is at his best age. But anyway, it is a good thing I am not negotiating. I just take care of the coaching."

It remains possible Raya will stay in west London, and Frank says he would be perfectly happy with that situation.

"We all want as many good players as possible and competition," he said. "If he stays, then we have two very good keepers."