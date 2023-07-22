Arteta on injuries, Pepe, Mbappe and learning valuable lessons
Simon Stone, BBC Sport, New Jersey
Mikel Arteta spoke to the media at the MetLife Stadium ahead of Arsenal's pre-season encounter with Manchester United.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
On the injury that forced Leandro Trossard off against the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday. "He’s fine. He trained this morning and he’ll be available."
On Nicolas Pepe's future: "He’s recovering from an injury, which is why he’s not here. He had a spell on loan and we wanted to get more from that loan spell. We’ll have to see when he comes back, understand what he plans are and make a decision."
On if there is Arsenal interest in Kylian Mbappe: "I never talk about players that are not part of our team."
On learning from last season's fade-out: "What happened last season was probably necessary to learn the lessons you have to learn to get better, be successful and achieve what we want to achieve. It’s part of the journey."