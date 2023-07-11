The Premier League's best attacking duos
Which attacking partnerships have been the most fruitful in Premier League history?
It is fairly common knowledge Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min lead the way, but with Bayern Munich one of several clubs desperate to land England captain Kane this summer, is that alliance about to come to an end?
We've looked at the top 10 pairings that have yielded the most combined goals and assists in the English top flight since the start of the 1992-93 season - and a Manchester City duo makes the list...
Silva and Aguero - 29 goal combinations
One has the fourth most goals in Premier League history, the other the seventh most assists - and they played together for one of the most successful clubs of the modern era. So of course Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and David Silva were going to be on this list.
With the Argentine's notoriety as a scorer and the Spaniard's creative qualities, it will be no surprise to learn Aguero scored 21 of their 29 goal combinations.
Fittingly, the last of Silva's assists for Aguero was for one of the goals in his final City hat-trick - a 12th in total that saw him surpass the Premier League record held by Alan Shearer.
After nine seasons together at City, which brought 11 major trophies - including four league titles - the partnership was ended when Silva joined Real Sociedad in 2020. Aguero left the club the next year for a brief spell at Barcelona before retiring.
