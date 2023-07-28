Dundee boss Tony Docherty says he is looking to bring in more players to strengthen the newly-promoted squad despite already adding 11 new signings to his team.

The 52-year-old is relishing the opportunity of Premiership football and is hoping his side can put in a good battle to “stay in the league”.

“I’m trying to supplement this existing good squad with players that are going to make it better and more competitive this season,” Docherty told Sky Sports, external.

“It’s tough, everybody is out there looking for players, I’ve already brought in 11 but it’s still ongoing.

“I’ve got a great group of boys, a great group of staff and a fantastic club, I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s working every day in a certain way and making sure everyone comes to the training ground with the intention to get better.

“If we continue to do that every day it will affect team performances and get us good results.

“I’m under no illusions, this league has fantastic teams with good players, managers and coaches but if we keep improving we can stay in the league.”