Antonio Conte joked that the form of a team's striker and goalkeeper is more important than picking a spouse as Tottenham look to record back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Spurs celebrated a stunning 3-2 victory over leaders Manchester City on Saturday thanks to Harry Kane's stoppage-time goal - and Conte agreed that the performances of England captain Kane and keeper Hugo Lloris will be vital in the club securing more positive results.

The Italian boss said: "There is a sporting director in Italy, my friend, and he says 'you can make mistake about your wife, but not about your striker and the goalkeeper!' It is the best quote I understood in football.

"We are talking about good players, two important players for us. Also, the players more experienced for us.

"I continue to say that to have a competitive team it's also important to match an experienced player with a young player because when you have a player with experience, the young player can learn a lot."