Antonio Rudiger, out of contract in the summer and yet to sign a new deal with Chelsea, is said to prefer a move to Real Madrid over Paris St-Germain if he was to leave Stamford Bridge. (Football London), external

Rudiger has received salary proposals from both Real and PSG, with the French club said to have offered a net annual sum of 7m euros, which is higher than what the Spanish side have tabled. (Footmercato - in French), external

