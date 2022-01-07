We've been asking for your thoughts on the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

Here are a few of the opinions so far:

Chris, Hants: I am seeing a bit of negativity on Villa taking Coutinho on loan but I think it could be inspired. Steven Gerrard knows him well and clearly admires him. I am sure he will get the best out of him and I can see him working with Buendia to create lots of chances for Ings and Watkins. If it doesn't work there is nothing lost.

Andrew, Birmingham: Coutinho is a great signing and replacement for Jack. If he can stay fit could be a genuine game-changer. Gomez or another experienced CB would be ideal as Mings needs competition or replacing.

Andy B, Rugeley: Need to offer new contract to Martinez and add defender as Mings has mistakes in him and somehow get Watkins and Ings working together.

