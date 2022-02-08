Jeremy Vine, BBC Radio 2

I was struck by one particular moment at the weekend.

Timo Werner was almost through on goal - but he could see, out of the corner of his eye, a Plymouth defender coming perpendicular to him. Almost infinitesimally, he slowed up, allowing the defender to make the tackle without him being crunched.

It got me thinking:

You have to be brave to be a striker;

Has Werner lost all self-belief?

There’s a particular thing with strikers where you absolutely believe they’re going to score. With Drogba and Costa, for example, you just knew they were going to score. With Werner, you absolutely know he’s not going to score.

But the fans are still behind him - he has four songs. I want him on the pitch every week until he can break this duck, but then when I saw him avoid the tackle, I wondered if that was his resignation note.

If he wants an example of a player who came through a bad patch – and I mean a very, very bad patch - he has it in Kepa. Kepa got to the point where every time he touched it people thought it would slip through his fingers. The crowd, and then the keeper himself, suffered a complete failure of confidence.

But he’s very popular with the team and he’s been encouraged back. He’s got his spirit back and he’s making good saves. He’s done it, he’s recovered. He’s found his confidence again.

Now he needs to take a bit of it and spread it on Werner.

Jeremy Vine is on BBC Radio 2 at 12:00 GMT every weekday and you can catch up on BBC Sounds