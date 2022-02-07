Ralph Hasenhuttl says it was "good to go through" but was left counting the cost of injuries after Southampton beat Coventry after extra time in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Saints lost defender Lyanco to a hamstring injury while top scorer Armando Broja needed to be carried off at full time.

Hasenhuttl says the pair are "not good" and further assessments will be required.

"Lyanco's injury is very serious," he said. "Broja's is at the top of the knee and we'll have to look at how serious it is."

Second-half subs Stuart Armstrong and Kyle Walker-Peters rescued Saints who were taken to extra time by a Championship side for the second time in this season's competition.

"We got our reward with patience," Hasenhuttl said. "It's good to go through.