Despite Manchester City's dominance, the Premier League isn't becoming uncompetitive, according to the Athletic's Adam Crafton.

After 22 games, City are 11 points clear and look unstoppable as they go for another title.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Crafton said: "I don’t believe that the Premier League is becoming uncompetitive.

"City are pulling away but when you look at the quality of how Liverpool play, Chelsea, the resources that Manchester United have wasted, even what Tottenham have spent to a certain extent.

"Looking through what a normal Man City team would be, it’s players from Benfica, Spurs, Everton, Athletic Bilbao, Shakhtar Donetsk, Wolfsburg, Leicester, Aston Villa. It’s not like they’re going out and buying Manchester United’s best players, Chelsea’s best players, Bayern Munich’s, Barcelona’s, Real Madrid’s.

"I think this squad is being elevated by the most unbelievable coach in the world at the moment.

"I don’t think Manchester City are uncatchable as a club. I think Manchester City as a team under Pep Guardiola are currently uncatchable. That’s a testament to him and the structure they have built around him."

