Leeds will monitor forward Wilfried Gnonto and defender Max Wober, who missed the defeat at Arsenal with respective ankle and thigh injuries.

Tyler Adams (hamstring), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (leg) remain on the sidelines.

Nottingham Forest forward Andre Ayew, who was an unused substitute in the weekend draw with Wolves, could return after a knee injury.

Serge Aurier and Gustavo Scarpa, who missed that game, will be assessed but striker Chris Wood is out for the season with a thigh injury.

