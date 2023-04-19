We asked for your thoughts after Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League.

Here are some comments:

Keith: We have a very skilful squad. Unfortunately, we are missing at least a couple of decent strikers. If we had that we would have comfortably beaten Real Madrid. It was an excellent first half and we were in compete control, with Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez running the midfield. Why did were get rid of Tammy Abraham?

Michael: In the first half, Chelsea's players showed they have the potential to compete among the best. They simply lacked a world-class centre-forward to return confidence to the strike force and another recognised centre-back. More importantly, and considering the owners have been prepared to spend big, Chelsea need a coach who has won titles.

Bob: The outcome was as expected. My only hope is the owners will now realise this is as much their fault as that of the manager and players. I'm not sure what the answer is.

Jim: What has happened to the team I've followed for over 50 years? No leader on the pitch and no leader in the dressing room. There doesn't seem to be any passion, fight or belief left in them. I'm embarrassed to be a supporter of this once great club.

Jack: Chelsea appear to need tough management. Too many just do not give 100% - it’s that simple. Kick out those who are slacking - put them on the transfer list and get the biggest price possible. Quick sales to allow younger players to be given the chance.