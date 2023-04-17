The Athletic's Adam Crafton doesn't see "a spirit and unity" that can prove a difference maker in Nottingham Forest's bid for survival.

He believes signing 29 new players could come back to bite Steve Cooper's side at the business end of the season.

"I still don’t think he knows what his best team is," Crafton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"We are in April now and the number of players, I still watch Forest and think: 'I didn’t know they had signed him'.

"It’s not all his [Cooper's] fault at all and you are past the point now of thinking about making a change.

"Of all the teams down there, I don’t really see a style of play or a structure of play. Because of there being so many new bodies in there, I don’t really see a spirit and unity that can carry you over the line at this stage of the season as well.

"If I watch Bournemouth there is a bit of an identity about them, Leeds you feel have enough goals in them, Everton you know what you get with Sean Dyche.

"With Nottingham Forest, I tune in wondering what they are going to try and do and I don’t think that is a good place to be in at this point of the season."

Did you know? Nottingham Forest are winless (D3 L7) and without a clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League games. In fact, Forest are winless in all 24 league games in which they've conceded this season (D8 L16), with all six of their victories being to nil.

