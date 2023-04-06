Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper feels it is important for his team to believe now "more than ever" as they head into "must-win" games.

"The biggest thing we've done here in the last 18 months or so is to build belief," he told reporters on Thursday.

"Build belief in our club, our city, our team, the way we work, in our relationships with each other and this is the time to believe more than ever and that's what we've got to focus on."

In their first season back in the Premier League for 23 years, Forest are in a battle with eight other sides at the bottom.

"We are in a fight with a big group - it's not just three or four or five - and we have to back ourselves to get to the top of that group and if we do that, that would be great but, there's a lot of work to be done," said the Welshman.

"It was always going to be a tough season, there's no hiding away from that. They're the circumstances we’ve had to play in and we get to the point of the season now where there's even more scrutiny and rightly so, that’s where we want to be, in this league and in a better league position."

The Reds sit 17th in the league and come up against an in-form Aston Villa side on Saturday.

"We've got to have that mentality after every game because we're really getting towards the countdown," Cooper added.

"Points are precious for every game, but there's even more scrutiny on them now when you are running out of games, not just us but everybody.

"The more you can pick up on that run the more important they can be, so we have to go into every game thinking it's must win, it's a cup final, do whatever it takes."