Will Dyche fix long-running problem?
- Published
BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty has recalled a memorable Sean Dyche observation from last season's relegation scrap.
Will the former Burnley manager be able to fix things at Goodison Park if he does become Everton's new manager?
When Burnley beat Everton at Turf Moor at the back end of last season, Sean Dyche told his players at half-time when they were 2-1 down: "I'm not sure these know how to win a game." He is going to be Everton's new manager because they still don't know.— Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) January 27, 2023
