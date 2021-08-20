BBC Sport

Moyes on Masuaku recovery, Lingard speculation and fans

Published

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham host Leicester on Monday.

Here are the key lines from the Hammers boss:

  • Arthur Masuaku is still recovering from a knee injury. Moyes adds there are "one or two knocks and niggles" elsewhere but "we're pretty much OK";

  • Would not be drawn on speculation surrounding Jesse Lingard's possible return. "We enjoyed having him but in my mind he's at Manchester United";

  • Moyes still hopes to do more business before the transfer deadline but says there are no guarantees;

  • Expressed his sadness at Denis Law's dementia diagnosis, but says he "deserves great credit" for helping to raise awareness of the disease;

  • Dismisses suggestions West Ham played better last season because there were no fans to put pressure on them. "I think any West Ham fan wouldn’t agree with that. I think they all want to support their team."