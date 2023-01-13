Gary O’Neil has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth’s game at Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

O'Neil said he felt the Cherries have had two tough fixtures against Manchester United and Chelsea in their past three Premier League defeats, but their two recent home performances against Crystal Palace and Burnley were "not up to the levels we'd expect".

He is aware their form needs to improve: "The next few weeks and months will be big, we know that. As always, focus is 100% on this Saturday - Brentford away."

On availability of players, O'Neil said: "We will have some late calls to make, as seems to be the case recently."

He thinks opponents Brentford "have a real, clear style", adding: "It is no surprise some of their best results have come against real top teams."

Follow all of Friday's Premier League news conferences