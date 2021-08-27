Team news: Liverpool v Chelsea

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson could make his comeback from an ankle problem by replacing Kostas Tsimikas in the starting line-up.

Fabinho has returned to training following a bereavement and could come back into contention.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who has been nursing an ankle problem, might start his first league game of the season.

Cesar Azpilicueta is set to make his 300th Premier League appearance.

