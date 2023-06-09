Hammell 'will make an important contribution' - Nicholson

Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson has backed Stevie Hammell to help the club's young players thrive following his appointment as Celtic's new head of academy coaching.

Hammell was academy director at Motherwell, before stepping up to become manager for part of last season.

“The Celtic academy is a vital part of the club," Nicholson said.

"We have seen this season how our academy teams and players are developing positively, and Stevie’s considerable experience and energy will ensure that the club continues to assess and apply new learnings and best practice in coaching and developing our young players.

"We are pleased to welcome him to Celtic and we are sure he will make an important contribution to the club.”