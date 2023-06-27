Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is the subject of a three-way transfer battle between Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal - so where should he end up?

The 21-year-old Ecuador international has become one of the most highly-rated players in his role in the Premier League, helping Albion to qualify for next season's Europa League.

United could make a move for Caicedo if they fail with their £55m bid for England's Mason Mount from Chelsea.

It appears as if they will only try to sign one of them - even though Mount plays a lot further forward than Caicedo.

"As Casemiro proved himself to be far more than that in his debut season, Caicedo is someone who can go into the engine room of a Premier League midfield and get United moving forward in a way Fred and Scott McTominay tried and failed to do and Christian Eriksen patently can't," said BBC reporter Simon Stone.

"It is interesting United are looking at him as an alternative to Mount as the Chelsea man is clearly far more of a goalscoring threat and more elusive with the ball at his feet.

"However, if Caicedo did make the Old Trafford switch it would release Eriksen to move further forward, something many United fans feel that club should have been looking at in the first place."

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Caicedo is the one that fits in what they need in the midfield. He is a way better version of Fred in terms of football intelligence, energy, ability to see danger and be very defensive-minded.

"Caicedo is what Manchester United need more so than a Mason Mount."

