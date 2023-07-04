Former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly believes reports, external that Crystal Palace have offered a four-year contract to Wilfried Zaha is an "unbelievable statement".

The 30-year-old has made 305 Premier League appearances for Palace, playing under boss Roy Hodgson from 2017-2021 before his return last season.

"What he has been offered at that age doesn’t happen often," the former Fulham player said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They have offered that based on what he has done up to this point, rather than what he can do for them in the future, which is an unbelievable statement from Crystal Palace.

"They are saying 'we appreciate that we have brought you through'. Too often, teams will to cut ties and let players go."