Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has been ruled out for the remainder of England's Euro Under-21 Championship campaign.

He picked up an injury during Sunday's quarter-final win over Portugal and will now return to England for further assessment.

Ramsey had featured in all four of matches under Lee Carsley so far - scoring in the victory over the Czech Republic and registering an assist whilst captaining the team against Germany.

Villa boss Unai Emery will hope the 21-year-old recovers before the start of their Premier League campaign after he became a mainstay in the Spaniard's resurgent team in the second half of last season.

Ramsey started each of Villa's last 15 league matches - registering four goals and five assists in that period.