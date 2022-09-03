Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: What Vieira said

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, speaking to BBC Sport: "I think both goalkeepers were really good today. I believe Vicente's best game since I was here. We needed a big performance from him and we had it today. He is terrific and has the experience. We needed to defend well and we did that.

"When you come here you know it will be difficult. We managed there dangerous players good and we had our chances. The keeper made good saves. If you look overall at the chances made a draw is a fair result.

"Even in the last third, our decision making was not that good. We did not make the right decision and this is something we need to improve. But overall I am happy with the attitude."

"You need to perform and be consistent. Looking at what we produce game after game. There is a lot to take form that. If we keep fighting for each other and having the right spirit we will score goals and win football matches.

On Newcastle's disallowed goal: "Rightly so. It was a clear foul and if it wasn't the keeper gets the ball in his hands. The referee makes the right decision."