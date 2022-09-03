Motherwell 0-0 Dundee Utd: What the manager said

Dundee United interim manager Liam Fox: "I think it's hopefully another step today. It's a very difficult place to come. Motherwell were good.

"They pushed us and really stressed us and put us under serious pressure. So, looking at the course of the 90 minutes, I'm pleased we kept a clean sheet.

"The players were defending their box, throwing themselves in front of things. As a group, they worked incredibly hard. Are there things to improve on? Absolutely."