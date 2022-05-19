Lawro's prediction: Everton v Crystal Palace

After making a mess of things last time out against Brentford, Everton will be desperate for the win that would ensure they stay up. If they are still in danger on the last day of the season, then it could get messy for them.

Crystal Palace carry a real attacking threat so Everton will have to be careful - and keep 11 men on the pitch this time.

But I'm expecting another fantastic atmosphere at Goodison Park and the fans will help them get over the line - just about.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0